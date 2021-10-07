-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

