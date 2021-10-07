$0.88 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

