0x (ZRX) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $855.77 million and $66.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

