$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.33.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.