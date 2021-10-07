$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

