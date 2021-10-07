$1.58 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 426,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

