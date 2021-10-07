1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.75% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

FLWS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $225,695.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock worth $5,407,846 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

