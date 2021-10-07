$1.85 EPS Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Alcoa posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE AA remained flat at $$47.05 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,860,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12,447.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 120,491 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

