$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,560,000 after purchasing an additional 81,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

