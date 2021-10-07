$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

BECN stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

