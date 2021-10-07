$102.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.89 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

