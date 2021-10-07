10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 15,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.03. 838,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

