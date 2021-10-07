1,103,829 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Tilray as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 10,088.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 96.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $4,516,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 462.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $10,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.