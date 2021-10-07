115,701 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

