$119.69 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $119.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

