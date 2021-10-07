$128.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $128.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,294 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,043 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

