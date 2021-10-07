$134.66 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post sales of $134.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.32 million to $141.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,842.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

