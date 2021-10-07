137,760 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000. CIT Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CIT Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group by 81.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,821. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.