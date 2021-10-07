149,717 Shares in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Acquired by Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Dingdong (Cayman) comprises approximately 2.8% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd owned 0.06% of Dingdong (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

DDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

