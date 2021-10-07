$151.87 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $151.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.97 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $610.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $616.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $623.83 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $628.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 26.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,054 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

