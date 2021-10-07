1,669,559 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,669,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,419,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 2.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

