171,232 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,232 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,911 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 103,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,832. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

