174,644 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

