$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report sales of $175.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Photronics has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

