176,654 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 176,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.18% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

