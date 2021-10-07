$177.61 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $177.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $703.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.68 million to $707.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $863.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $220.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.50. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,389 shares of company stock worth $38,481,738 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

