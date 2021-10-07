$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $18.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.17 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

