181,596 Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.