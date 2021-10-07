189,647 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Acquired by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Root comprises approximately 0.4% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Root at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Root by 114.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 292,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

ROOT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

