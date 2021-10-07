1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Up 10.2%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 8,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,839,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.