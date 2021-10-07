$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $12.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,771,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,263,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.