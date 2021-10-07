200,000 Shares in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at $2,409,000.

NASDAQ:GIWWU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

