$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $74.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $467.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

