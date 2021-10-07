$22.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce sales of $22.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 billion and the lowest is $19.38 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $80.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

