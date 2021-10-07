$220,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $220,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

