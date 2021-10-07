22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 2.8%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09. 2,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,206,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $507.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

