24,843 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

