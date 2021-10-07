24,895 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

