$256.60 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce $256.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD opened at $136.20 on Thursday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.