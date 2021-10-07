263,600 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 78.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

