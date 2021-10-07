268,950 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 233,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,461,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,431,000 after buying an additional 912,225 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,084,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,634,000 after buying an additional 1,115,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 3,077,020 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

