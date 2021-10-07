27,500 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.