$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $28.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $498.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

