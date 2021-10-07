$288.80 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post sales of $288.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $315.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $313.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

