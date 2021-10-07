$294.22 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.24 million and the lowest is $293.19 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $104,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,581 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $32.95 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

