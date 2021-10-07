295,250 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

