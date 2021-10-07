$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.
BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
