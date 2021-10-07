313,802 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 313,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,289,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.43% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS opened at $36.03 on Thursday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.