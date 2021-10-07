$35.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce sales of $35.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. AXT posted sales of $25.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

