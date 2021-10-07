357,174 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,619,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 79,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $47.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

